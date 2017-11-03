Nine killed in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh

Road accidents cause more deaths. (Source: File Photo) Road accidents cause more deaths. (Source: File Photo)

At least nine people, including four minors, were on Friday killed in three separate road accidents in different parts of the district, police said. In the first incident, six people, including four children, were killed and eight others injured when a CNG auto, going towards Delhi from the Chhatta side, rammed against a stationery truck in front of on the NH2, they said.

The injured were taken to a district hospital, where five were allowed to go home after getting first aid, the police said. The condition of three is stated to be stable, they said. In the second incident, two people were killed when a car, coming from Noida side, collided against a canter going ahead of it on the Yamuna Expressway, the police said.

In another incident, a 25-year-old woman was killed near Narsipuram crossing, when her scooter collided with a motorcycle, coming from the opposite direction following which the motorcycle rider fled from the spot, they said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App