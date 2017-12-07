Nine killed in road accident near Tiruchirappali

Nine persons including three children and two women were killed when the van in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary lorry a Thuvarankurichi, some 50 km from here, police said Thursday.

The occupants of the van were proceeding t Tiruchirappali en route to Tirupati from Kanyakumari when the accident took place late last night, they said. Four persons, who were injured in the mishap, have bee admitted to the government hospital here, police said.

