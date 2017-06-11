Maharashtra: Nine killed in bus accident in Beed

The private bus overturned in Beed district. (Source: ANI) The private bus overturned in Beed district. (Source: ANI)

At least nine people are feared dead and 12 injured in a bus accident in Beed district of Maharashtra on Sunday. According to reports, the bus was travelling to Latur when it overturned in Beed district in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The police officials have rushed to the accident site and rescue operations have begun. The injured have been shifted to the Ahmednagar district civic hospital, which is approximately 70 kms away from the accident site in Beed.

“The bus was travelling from Mumbai to Latur. The survivors have claimed that the driver was over-speeding, which could have led to this accident,” Mahesh Tak, API, attached to Ambhora Police Station, in Beed district told news agency PTI. “The accident took place around 5.30 am. When the bus was near Dhanora village, the driver lost control and the bus overturned,” he added.

