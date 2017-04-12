Nine juveniles escape from remand home in Jaipur

Nine juveniles flee away from a government-run observation home in Dungarpur district on Tuesday night (Representational Image/ File Photo) Nine juveniles flee away from a government-run observation home in Dungarpur district on Tuesday night (Representational Image/ File Photo)

Nine juveniles escaped from a government-run observation home in Dungarpur district here, police said today.

In the incident that took place Tuesday night, the boys locked two caretakers in a room when they had gone to give them water and fled from the juvenile home, SHO Sadar police station, Surendra Singh said.

The caretakers provided a water bottle to the boys after which they thrashed the caretakers and locked them up, the SHO said.

The boys were lodged in connection with cases of murder, rape and theft, he said. “We have sent teams to nab the juveniles,” Singh said.

