Nine injured in road mishap in Mumbai

At least nine persons were on Sunday injured when a four-wheeler vehicle collided with a tempo in Matunga at Mumbai, police said.

The mishap occurred at 2 AM on the Matunga flyover when a group of persons were going to South Mumbai from suburban Bhandup in their vehicle, a senior police official said.

The vehicle’s driver lost control after which it collided with the tempo, which was coming from the opposite side, he said.

Nine persons were injured, of which three sustained serious injuries, the officer said, adding all of them were rushed to a nearby hospital.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now