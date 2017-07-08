Nine injured after two tractor-trailers collide

Nine persons were injured in a tractor-trailer collision near Butrada village on Friday (Source: Google Map) Nine persons were injured in a tractor-trailer collision near Butrada village on Friday (Source: Google Map)

Nine people were seriously injured when a tractor-trailer in which they were travelling collided with another on the Panipat-Khatima highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Saturday. The incident, which happened Friday near Butrada village, took place when the contractual labourers of the state forest department were going for plantation work. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital, police added.

