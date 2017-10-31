Nine, including BJP MLA, booked for man’s killing

The police said that on Sunday, Amit (30) was killed when he was attacked by his relative and former gram pradhan Ramvir in Hilwadi village in Baghpat. (Source: Google Maps) The police said that on Sunday, Amit (30) was killed when he was attacked by his relative and former gram pradhan Ramvir in Hilwadi village in Baghpat. (Source: Google Maps)

The police on Tuesday registered an FIR against nine people, including a BJP legislator, in connection with the killing of a man over panchayat poll rivalry, following which three persons were arrested. BJP’s Badaut MLA Krishnapal Malik has been charged with conspiracy to murder even as he termed it an “effort” to malign his political image.

The police said that on Sunday, Amit (30) was killed when he was attacked by his relative and former gram pradhan Ramvir in Hilwadi village in Baghpat. The two were rivals in the last gram pradhan elections. Five others were also injured in the incident that took place under the Badaut Kotwali police station area, they said.

Rubbishing the allegations, Malik said that he has been falsely framed to malign his image and that he was ready for any probe. “An impartial inquiry would be conducted and action will be taken against those found involved in the crime,” Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash said.

