Nine from Karnataka held for theft in Bhiwandi

Police on Thursday claimed they have solved the case of theft of costly mobiles and laptops from godowns in Bhiwandi near here with the arrest of nine persons.

Those arrested hail from adjoining Karnataka, Manoj Patil, DCP (Bhiwandi Division), said at a press meet.

Watch What Else Is making News

Police also recovered stolen goods worth around Rs 85.32 lakh from them, he said.

The accused persons, who have criminal record, broke into godowns in January and escaped with laptops from godowns worth several lakhs of rupees, the DCP said.

Based on inputs gathered during the investigation, a team from Thane police went to Karnataka and nabbed the accused, he said.