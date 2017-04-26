Nine foetuses found in Jharkhand

At least nine foetuses were found at a desolate place in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Monday evening. The police have registered an FIR in this connection. The police said that initial investigation suggests that it could be a case of casual disposal of aborted foetuses than a case of female foeticide, police said. According to the police, some women spotted the foetuses in Dumarthar village under Mohanpur police station area late on Monday evening, after which the police were informed.

“Nine premature foetuses have been recovered from the spot. We called a team of doctors on the spot and after prima facie examination, they said it could be a case of medical termination of pregnancy after serious complications. We have registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant sections pertaining to irresponsible disposal of foetuses. We are also checking ultrasound clinics in the area to see if any illegal activity is being carried out,” said Subdivisional Police Officer (Deoghar) Dipak Kumar Pandey. Pandey added that the police were also probing the angle of female foeticide.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now