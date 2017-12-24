Nine days after battling with life, 14-year old gangrape victim dies in Assam

Boko MLA Nandita Das, however, complained that the culprits had managed to escape because of the laxity of the police. (Representational) Boko MLA Nandita Das, however, complained that the culprits had managed to escape because of the laxity of the police. (Representational)

A 14-year old schoolgirl who was allegedly gangraped near her house on the night of December 14 passed away in the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday. The police so far have made just one arrest in connection with the case.

The girl, daughter of a couple who works in a brick-kiln near Boko in Kamrup district, was kidnapped from her house when her parents were away for a night. She was left in a senseless condition outside her house in the wee hours of December 15 and was shifted to the GMCH the next day. She was admitted to an ICU in the GMCH where she breathed her last on Saturday.

“We have so far arrested one person in connection with the crime and efforts are on to track down the other culprits,” Kamrup SP Partha Sarathi Mahanta said. The arrested has been identified as Jahurul Islam (21), with the SP saying that the other accomplices of the crime had absconded.

Boko MLA Nandita Das, however, complained that the culprits had managed to escape because of the laxity of the police. “The police have not taken up the case with due seriousness. While the local people suspect that the culprits also belonged to Rangapani, the village where the heinous crime took place, the police could have easily caught them had they acted swiftly on the first day itself,” Das, who belongs to the Opposition Congress, said.

Das said the girl was kidnapped from inside her house when her parents had come to Guwahati for some treatment. “The culprits must be local persons known to the family and were definitely aware that the girl’s parents had missed the last bus back home from Guwahati on December 14. She was alone with her younger brother when the culprits cut a hole in their dilapidated hut and dragged her out to a shed nearby which the family used as a kitchen. They left the girl naked outside the hut after they probably thought that she had died,” Das said.

“While it were some neighbours who first saw the girl lying naked in an unconscious state outside her house, she was taken to the local PHC only later in the day on December 15 when her illiterate parents reached home. Though the local doctors did their best, they later advised her to be shifted to Guwahati because of her serious condition,” the MLA said.

Nandita Das also took a dig at NGOs and rights groups of the state for not taking up the issue of the gangrape victim who finally died struggling for life for more than eight days. “I wonder why no NGO or rights groups of Guwahati did not raise their voice against the gruesome incident where a girl whom her illiterate parents had managed to send to school, was gang-raped and killed,” she said.

