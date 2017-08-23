Nine coaches of Kaifiyat Express derail in Auraiya, over 70 injured

Railway has diverted several trains in the aftermath of the accident on the route. (Source: Uttar Pradesh Home Department) Railway has diverted several trains in the aftermath of the accident on the route. (Source: Uttar Pradesh Home Department)

Nine coaches of the Kaifiyat Express derailed near Aurariya in Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday, injuring at least 70 people. However, no casualties have been reported so far in the accident. The derailment comes just days after a major accident on the Haridwar-Delhi railway route when 14 coaches of the Utkal Express derailed, killing over 20 passengers. The train met with an accident after a dumper carrying sand overturned on the road parallel to the track.

According to railway officials in North Central Railway (NCR), the collision happened around 2.40 am between Pata and Achhalda railway stations. While eight coaches have been derailed, one coach overturned due to the massive impact of the collision.

“An unauthorised dumper broke the railway fence and hit the engine of Kaifiyat Express causing derailment,” the Railway Ministry said in a statement. “There are no casualties but 25 persons have been injured,” the statement said.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted, “A dumper hit the locomotive of the Kaifiyat Express, resulting in derailment. Some passengers have received injuries and have been shifted to nearby hospitals”.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) immediately reached the accident site and began rescue and relief work. According to GK Bansal, NCR Railway CPRO, no passenger suffered serious injuries. He also added that Accident Relief Train (ART) train has reached the spot for re-railment and the railway line will be operational soon.

The Railways has diverted several trains in the aftermath of the accident on the route. NCR Chief PRO GK Bansal said, “A number of trains have been cancelled following derailment of Kaifiyat Express. These include the Kanpur-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, the Lucknow-Agra Cantt intercity express, the Lucknow-New Delhi Gomti Express and all passenger trains running on the Kanpur-Tundla section..”.

“New Delhi-bound Rajdhani trains originating from Howrah, Rajendra Nagar (Patna) and Bhubaneswar, besides the Garibrath from Ranchi, have been diverted via Lucknow-Moradabad”, he added.

In addition, more than 40 trains scheduled to run through the Kanpur-Tundla route have also been diverted, he said.

