Nine BJP supporters arrested for ‘destroying Biswa Bangla posters’

Bidhannagar Police on Wednesday arrested nine BJP supporters for allegedly destroying ‘Biswa Bangla’ posters in Bangur Avenue on VIP Road in Kolkata. The incident took place on November 20 when a group of people blackened the posters with ink. The posters had Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s picture and the ‘Biswa Bangla’ logo. On Thursday, several BJP supporters gathered outside Lake Town police station and alleged those held have been framed.

“No BJP worker is involved in this act. They have been framed,” said one of the supporters. Those arrested have been identified as Monikanchan Pal, Shibu Das, Abhijeet Mandal, Bikram De, Shubhjit De, Vishwa Chakraborty, Anup Sarkar, Prasenjit Naskar and Shankar Puri. Manikanchan Pal is the president of BJP’s North 24 Parganas District Youth Morcha, police sources said.

On Wednesday, Trinamool Congress had organised a rally on VIP Road under the leadership of ministers Jyotipriya Mallik and Purnendu Basu during which they had claimed those who had destroyed the posters have been identified on the basis of CCTV footage. “The posters were placed to beautify the area during FIFA Under-17 World Cup. Few people tried to destroy government property and hence were arrested as per law,” said a senior police officer.

