Kerala seeks consensus with Karnataka over Nilambur-Nanjangud railway line

Kerala government was keen to implement Nilambur-Nanjangud railway line, being opposed by Karnataka, and wanted to reach a consensus with the neighbouring state, Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran said on Friday. Replying to a submission in the state assembly, he said Karnataka was opposing the proposed railway line which seeks to connect Nilambur in Kerala and Nanjangud in the neighbouring state on the ground that it passed through Bandipur tiger reserve.

A long-pending demand of local people in northern part of Kerala, the proposed railway line is planned between Nilambur in Malappuram district and Nanjangud. “The Karnataka government is opposing the project. But, Kerala is very keen on implementing the railway line. We have to sort out the issues and explore an alternative alignment,” he said.

The minister said Kerala government was ready to implement the project and funds were not a hurdle. Taking up the issue, I C Balakrishnan (Congress) wanted the state government to expedite the procedures to implement the railway line.

A total of Rs eight crore had been allotted for the project after the LDF government came to power last year, of which Rs two crore had been granted as an initial instalment, he said. “But, no other steps have been taken after that. The railway line is a long-pending demand of local people,” Balakrishnan said.

