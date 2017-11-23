Nikam seeks death for all 3 in Kopardi rape-murder; sentencing on November 29

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

CALLING IT a “frozen-blooded murder” — graver than a cold-blooded murder — special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam on Wednesday sought death penalty for all three held guilty of rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Kopardi, in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, last year.

In his concluding arguments on the quantum of punishment for the three convicts before the Ahmednagar district and sessions court, Nikam argued that the manner in which the teen was killed shows exceptional and high degree of cruelty. “The accused behaved in a manner in which hundreds and thousands of persons would never behave…(they) not only killed the girl, but also enjoyed killing her,” he told the court. The court is likely to pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 29.

On November 18, Judge Suvarna Kevale had held Jitendra Babubal Shinde (21) guilty on charges of rape and murder, and convicted Santosh Gorakh Bhaval (29) and Nitin Gopinath Bhailume (28) for criminal conspiracy and abetment. According to the police, the trio stopped the teen girl while she was returning from her grandfather’s home on a bicycle on July 13 evening last year. They then raped and murdered her.

On Wednesday, Bhaval’s lawyers Balasaheb Khopde and Vijayalakshmi Khopde told the court that evidence against him was weak, and not enough to call it a “rarest of the rare” case. Khopde contended that evidence was not reliable and punishment should not be meted out on “public demand”. The judge intervened at this point and said that the court will judge on the basis of submissions made.

Nikam submitted 13 points as “aggravating circumstances” as he sought death penalty for the accused. Narrating how the three conspired, raped, and murdered the girl with “extreme brutality”, Nikam said it was not a case of cold-blooded murder, but is a “frozen-blooded murder”. He said the accused were not under any mental trauma while committing the crime —- “and they show no signs of repentance.”

Nikam cited the cases of Dhananjoy Chatterjee versus State of West Bengal, and Bachan Singh versus State of Punjab, and contended that death punishment was awarded in both cases of rape and murder due to the extreme brutality of the crime, without considering the convicts’ age and other factors. Besides, Nikam told the court, the society’s outcry against an “inhuman” is considerable on the basis of Solomon theory of punishment.

Asking for death punishment for Bhaval and Bhailume, Nikam cited the Indira Gandhi murder case, in which an accused, Kehar Singh, was handed capital punishment even though he was not present on the crime scene, but because he was a part of the conspiracy. Nikam also cited the Afzal Guru Parliament attack case and said that Guru was sentenced to death on the basis of evidence of his involvement in conspiracy.

Nikam cited the witness of a girl, who had said that two days before the crime Shinde had held the victim’s hand, and that the other two were laughing. When the girl resisted, the accused, according to the witness, said, “Aple kaam dakhavu nantar (We will show her later).”

‘Nobody is supporting us, my life has been shattered’

During arguments on the quantum of punishment for the three convicts in the Kopardi rape and murder case, at the Ahmednagar district and sessions court Wednesday, Santosh Bhaval, one of the three convicts, sought leniency from Judge Suvarna Kevale. Bhaval told the court that he had a wife, three small children, and his mother was not keeping well. But when Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam called the Kopardi incident a “frozen-blooded murder” and demanded the death penalty for all the three accused held guilty in the case, Bhaval’s wife Tai broke down.

Later, while speaking to The Indian Express, Tai claimed that her husband was innocent and was not present in Kopardi when the incident took place. “We were attending the wedding of a relative at a temple in Pimpalwadi… I have two daughters and a son… but nobody is supporting us. My life has been shattered,” she said. Bhaval hails from Khandvi village in Karjat taluka. He shifted to Kopardi six months before the incident. His wife and children live in Pimpalwadi.

