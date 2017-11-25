Night temperatures improve in Jammu, Srinagar

Cold wave has tightened its grip over Kashmir (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/file) Cold wave has tightened its grip over Kashmir (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/file)

Night temperatures in Jammu and Srinagar rose on Saturday after the twin capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed their coldest night of the season on Friday, officials said.

“The remarkable improvement in minimum temperatures throughout the state has occurred because of the night long cloud cover,” an official of the Met department said.

“The minimum temperature was 1.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar while it was 8.2 degrees Celsius in Jammu on Saturday,” the official said.

Srinagar recorded minus 3.1 on Friday as the minimum — the lowest temperature during the month of November since November 28, 2007, when the minimum had dropped to minus 4.8.

The weather office has predicted snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir. “The improvement in minimum temperatures has been seen throughout the state. Leh recorded minus 10.6 and Kargil recorded minus 5.4 on Saturday as against Friday’s minus 12 in Leh and minus 9.0 in Kargil,” the weather official said.

Pahalgam recorded minus 0.2 while Gulmarg recorded minus 2.4 as the night’s lowest temperature on Saturday. “In the Jammu region, the minimum in Jammu was 8.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday against Friday’s 7.7 degrees Celsius. Katra recorded 9.9, Batote 7.1, Bannihal 7.0 and Bhaderwah 3.9 as the minimum temperatures on Saturday,” the official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App