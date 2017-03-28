Nigerian students assault case: Incident deplorable, committed to ensure foreigners’ safety, says MEA

Greater Noida: Earlier in the day, UP ADG Law and Order Daljit Chaudhary was quoted as saying by ANI, “Police have arrested five persons. FIR registered and action will be taken accordingly.” Greater Noida: Earlier in the day, UP ADG Law and Order Daljit Chaudhary was quoted as saying by ANI, “Police have arrested five persons. FIR registered and action will be taken accordingly.”

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday condemned the assault on Nigerian students at a Greater Noida mall even as five people were arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police in the case. The MEA issued a statement on Tuesday saying: “MJ Akbar spoke to the Acting High Commissioner of Nigeria, apprised him of steps being taken by local authorities for safety of Nigerian nationals,” adding that the incident is deplorable.

Four Nigerian students were attacked by a mob during a candle-light march for a teenager who had died on Saturday last week. Earlier in the day, UP ADG Law and Order Daljit Chaudhary was quoted as saying by ANI, “Police have arrested five persons. FIR registered and action will be taken accordingly.”

As per the locals, they claimed the boy was forced to take drugs which was the reason for his death. Meanwhile, Dharmendra Singh, SSP Gautam Buddha Nagar said: “The protest had been taken out by residents of the area to demand the arrest of the five Nigerians for the death of the Class XII student. A section of those gathered in the area, however, attacked some Africans. We have video recordings of the entire protest and attack. Around five people who could be seen attacking them have been picked up. An FIR is being registered and we are identifying those behind the incident.”

