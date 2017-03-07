Nigerian national held for possessing 15 grams cocaine in Hyderabad

A Nigerian national was on Tuesday arrested on charge of drug peddling and police seized 15 grams cocaine from him.

On credible information the Commissioner’s Task force, East Zone Team, nabbed the Nigerian Patrick Williams Uzonna in Jubilee Hills, Task Force Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police N Koti Reddy said.

Police said Uzonna came to India on visit VISA in September last year and had been staying in Hyderabad.

“He met with one Davis Chris Richard belonging to Kenya in a pub, who is drug peddler. Then he hatched a plan to earn money for his lavish life by supplying drugs to needy customers,” the senior police official said.

Uzonna used to procure 1 gram of cocaine for Rs 2,000 from Davis and used to sell the same for Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per 1 gram. Efforts are on to apprehend the other accused involved in this trade, Reddy added.