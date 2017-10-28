Nigerian national found dead in Nallasopara in Palghar

The body of the Nigerian, with legs tied with a rope, was lying in the flat since last three to four days, Police said (Google Maps) The body of the Nigerian, with legs tied with a rope, was lying in the flat since last three to four days, Police said (Google Maps)

A Nigerian national was found murdered at a flat in Hanuman Nagar area of Nallasopara in neighbouring Palghar district, police said. The body of the Nigerian, with legs tied with a rope, was lying in the flat since last three to four days. Neighbours informed police after a foul smell spread in the area, they said.

“We have found the body of a foreign national but his identity is yet to be ascertained,” a senior police official of Palghar said. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain exact cause of the death, said the official. An offence of murder has been registered at Nallasopara police station and probe is underway, he said.

