Nigerian national found dead in Nallasopara in Palghar

The body of the Nigerian, with legs tied with a rope, was lying in the flat since last three to four days, Police said

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:October 28, 2017 10:36 pm
The body of the Nigerian, with legs tied with a rope, was lying in the flat since last three to four days, Police said (Google Maps)
A Nigerian national was found murdered at a flat in Hanuman Nagar area of Nallasopara in neighbouring Palghar district, police said. The body of the Nigerian, with legs tied with a rope, was lying in the flat since last three to four days. Neighbours informed police after a foul smell spread in the area, they said.

“We have found the body of a foreign national but his identity is yet to be ascertained,” a senior police official of Palghar said. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain exact cause of the death, said the official. An offence of murder has been registered at Nallasopara police station and probe is underway, he said.

