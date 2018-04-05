Nigerian actor takes back racial discrimination charge, says there’s no racism in Kerala

Samuel Robinson’s comments had sparked a fiery debate in the state’s film circles with people both supporting and objecting to his stand. (Facebook) Samuel Robinson’s comments had sparked a fiery debate in the state’s film circles with people both supporting and objecting to his stand. (Facebook)

Nigerian actor Samuel Abiola Robinson, who played one of the lead characters in the recently-released popular Malayalam film ‘Sudani from Nigeria’ and had ascribed racial discrimination charges with regard to his remuneration for his work in the film, withdrew those charges on Thursday. In a Facebook post, the young actor said he was contacted by the film producers and received a sum of money for his work in the film. Earlier, the actor had indicated racial charges at the film’s producers for paying him less than what he deserved to get for his work.

“I previously ascribed racial discrimination to the treatment I had received but deeper enlightenment and explanation by The Happy Hours Entertainment make me believe that this was not a case of racial discrimination but a case of misunderstanding, miscommunication and misinformation. I would like to apologize to any person from Kerala who was offended by my previous statements. As this particular case is now confirmed to not be racial discrimination, I want to state that there is almost completely no Racism in Kerala and I believe Kerala is one of the friendliest places in Asia for an African to visit,” he said in a Facebook post.

Robinson’s comments had sparked a fiery debate in the state’s film circles with people both supporting and objecting to his stand. The film producers stated firmly that Robinson had agreed to a mutually-agreed written contract for payment in the film and that he was promised a share of the profits once they come in.

Robinson and the rest of the film’s cast have been welcomed warmly especially by family audiences for their fantastic performances. Robinson plays a Nigerian actor who comes to Kerala to play Sevens football in the state’s Malappuram district. The Nigerian actor said he will always love the state’s people for showing him unconditional love and support all through the controversy. He added that he will be donating a part of the salary towards the Red Card anti-racism education charity.

