NIELIT to train small traders in e-payments

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) today launched a programme to train small and medium traders in various modes of digital payments. NIELIT, under the Ministry of IT and Electronics, would conduct the programme through five regional workshops, 30 state workshops and 100 Digi Dhan campaigns. At the regional level, the programme will be rolled out in Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai. “We need to recognise that this is the changing face of India. The country is undergoing a digital transformation backed by 108 crore mobile phones, 50 crore internet users and 111 crore Aadhaar holders,” IT and Electronics Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said while launching the initiative.

This comes at a time when the government is pushing for increased adoption of digital transactions post demonetisation. Prasad added that demonetisation should be seen as “transformative” and not a standalone programme, as it has been effective in clamping down on corruption, terror funding and money laundering. He urged the trading and business community to turn digital transactions into a “national movement”.

The training programme is aimed at enabling adoption of digital payment mechanisms such as Unified Payments Interface, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, and Aadhaar-enabled payment system by the trading community.

About 13,500 small and medium unorganised/self organised businesses/ traders are targeted, an official release said. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) would be mobilising traders and trade union leaders for training on digital payment initiatives.