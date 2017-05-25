NID to revamp the Ahmedabad airport, add ‘glocal’ touch

NID-Ahmedabad and SVPI airport authorities take a tour of the

NID-Ahmedabad and SVPI airport authorities take a tour of the Ahmedabad airport earlier this week

The National Institute of Design(NID)- Ahmedabad is all set to rejig Ahmedabad’s domestic and international terminals with state-of-art design intervention on visual ergonomics and aesthetic experiential appeal using its design competency to improve overall passenger experience. With the endeavour NID is going to empower the overall appeal of the domestic and international terminals of Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport.

NID Director Pradyumna Vyas along with faculty colleagues met Manoj Gangal, Director – SVPI and his team recently. NID and SVPI team visited both domestic and international terminal to workout a comprehensive ‘action plan’ and would be submitting it before the SVPI authorities in 10 working days.

The main objective of the project would be to add the traditional local flavour while enhancing and improving the segment of passenger amenities and overall experience of SVPI Airport. This will include enhancing of physical and visual components of comfort and overall ambience of the existing terminals in areas linked to parking, dropping, passenger corridors, arrival and departure enclosures, entry & exit enclosures, security, checking and hold areas, baggage dispose and claim areas, washrooms, refreshment, lobby and lounges, etc.

Vyas said,”We are inking a draft working proposal towards the project and hope if the project be given to us, will definitely see a new flair of NID’s design element in future Indian airports.We wish to bring a cultural touch to the airpirt as Ahmedabad is an important city in the state and also bring the flavour of Gujarat to visitors.” During the current meeting it was discussed that in the first phase the domestic airport(T1) will be taken up, thereafter the international terminal will taken up in a phased manner.

In a move towards being more ‘Glocal’ (global experience with a local touch), the NID team envisages to incorporate visual aesthetics in form of local craft and tradition to blend into socio-cultural offering in form of art corridors, craft spas and lounges, seating areas, signages, exclusive Gujarat and Indian corners, art facades, digital portals, art-form partitions etc. with a flair to brand local art and craft to the glocal passenger traffic. A proposal for small exhibition on Sardar Patel based on the lines of digital exhibition, ‘Uniting India: Sardar Patel’, designed by NID at National Science Centre, New Delhi, has also been discussed.

