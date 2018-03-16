In Kerala, Nick Ut says he will bring ‘Napalm Girl’ to India

Nick Ut rides the metro in Kerala (Source: PRD, Govt of Kerala) Nick Ut rides the metro in Kerala (Source: PRD, Govt of Kerala)

Photojournalist Nick Ut, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his photograph ‘Napalm Girl’ in 1973, is in India for the first time to attend the International Press Photography Festival in Kerala (IPPFK) being organised by the Media Academy and the government of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Speaking at the event, Ut said he would return to the country along with the girl he shot, Kim Phuc. Now a Canadian citizen, Phuc is an ambassador of UNESCO. IPPFK festival, a platform for journalist and photojournalists to showcase their work, is hosting its second edition in the country. Click here to read this in Malayalam

Ut was working for The Associated Press when he shot the 1955-75 Vietnam War. He recounts people fleeing Napalm, as the US-backed South Vietnamese planed dropped four bombs on the village. While photographing the bombing, he shot pictures of a girl, nine-years-old at the time, running out of the village, naked and in pain. “I think that picture change my life, and her life, too, and changed the war,” Ut later said.

“I looked in my camera’s viewfinder, I saw the girl running through black smoke. I thought, ‘Why isn’t she wearing clothes?’ I clicked lots of pictures of her. I knew she’ll die in minutes. I cried a little bit too. That’s why I wanted to bring her to a hospital. I didn’t worry about my job that day. I knew I had a good picture,” he added.

Nick Ut takes part in a seminar and photo workshop organised for photographers of the state. (Source: PRD, Govt of Kerala) Nick Ut takes part in a seminar and photo workshop organised for photographers of the state. (Source: PRD, Govt of Kerala)

