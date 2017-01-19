NIA writes to MHA, seeks transfer of Kanpur train mishap case to itself

The Indian Express has quoted sources in NIA terming Bihar Police’s claims “curious” and “unprecedented”. (Source: PTI Photo) The Indian Express has quoted sources in NIA terming Bihar Police’s claims “curious” and “unprecedented”. (Source: PTI Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking transfer of the Kanpur train mishap case to itself. Bihar Police are suspecting the role of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI in the two recent train accidents in Kanpur, especially the one near Pokhrayan that killed more than 150 passengers.

The Home Ministry Wednesday sent a two-member NIA team to Motihari for investigation into Bihar Police’s claims that the derailment of Indore-Patna Express was carried out by a Nepal gang that has links with ISI. Police’s claims were reportedly based on disclosures by three arrested men — Moti Paswan, Uma Shankar and Mukesh Yadav. The Home Ministry has also sought reports from the Bihar government and central security agencies in this regard.

The Indian Express has quoted sources in NIA terming Bihar Police’s claims “curious” and “unprecedented”. An NIA officer said, “If it is true, then it would be unprecedented. We have not come across this sort of sabotage activity funded by ISI.”

On December 28, fifteen coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express Train derailed near Rura, around 70 km from Kanpur.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd