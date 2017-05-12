NIA writes to Interpol, CBI for issuing red corner notice against Zakir Naik

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik; above. (File) Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik; above. (File)

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Thursday wrote to Interpol and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for issuing a red corner notice against controversial preacher Zakir Naik, sources said.

Earlier in April, the NIA special court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Naik for promoting enmity between groups on religious and racial grounds, as also accumulating funds in an illegal way for his NGO.

On April 13, the warrant was issued after Naik failed to present himself before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Enforcement Directorate claimed before the court that they had sent four summons to Naik to which there has been no response.

It is believed that Naik is currently staying in Saudi Arabia.

He is said to have been inspiration behind last July’s terror attack on an upscale cafe in Dhaka.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now