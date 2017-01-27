NIA to probe Kanpur, Kuneru rail accidents

NIA’s preliminary probe team has ruled out terror angle in the Kanpur train derailment that claimed over 150 lives. (Source: PTI Photo/File) NIA’s preliminary probe team has ruled out terror angle in the Kanpur train derailment that claimed over 150 lives. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday transferred investigations into Kuneru (Andhra Pradesh) and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) rail accidents to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). This came a day after Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu wrote a letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh requesting an NIA probe into recent rail accidents. The agency was earlier ordered to probe the pressure cooker bomb found on rail tracks in Bihar’s Motihari. The NIA was handed over the probe into the two accidents even as the agency’s preliminary investigations into the twin mishaps did not find any evidence of sabotage. “Now that the cases have come to us, there will be a detailed inquiry. All possible angles will be explored,” said an NIA officer.

As many as 39 people died when the Hirakhand Express derailed on Sunday at Kuneru. A five-member NIA team visited the accident spot along with bomb experts and forensic analysts and met injured victims. It concluded that the circumstances of the accident did not point to any sabotage and ruled out terror angle.

Sources said that the accident appeared to be the result of classic rail fracture, which is sometimes seen on poorly maintained tracks. “There was no trace of explosives, wires or timers. Not even a fragment was found on the spot. The team also examined the broken rails and it appeared to be a natural fracture. There are no signs of the rails having been sawed off manually, something that Maoists are known to do,” an NIA official said.

NIA’s preliminary probe team has ruled out terror angle in the Kanpur train derailment that claimed over 150 lives. Three men arrested recently in a murder case had claimed to have placed a pressure cooker bomb on rail tracks in Ghorasahan. They claimed to have engineered the Kanpur accident by setting off a bomb on the tracks at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI.

The NIA probe has found that Motilal Paswan, Umashankar Patel and Mukesh Yadav may have been bragging. Paswan later retracted his statement. “Nothing that the accused have said has been corroborated. They have no details. Even their cellphone locations were not in Uttar Pradesh at the time of the accident. There were also no signs of sabotage at the accident spot,” a official said.