NIA to probe ‘blackmail’ of woman colonel

Suspecting a larger conspiracy by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to blackmail women officers of the Indian Army, the Union Home Ministry has ordered transfer of investigation into the “blackmailing” of a woman colonel to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The case was initially being investigated by Delhi Police, which arrested one Mohammed Parvez from Chandni Mahal in Old Delhi in September and accused him of working for the ISI. In the complaint, the woman colonel alleged that Parvez’s mobile number was being used to blackmail her “at the behest of an ISI operative in order to extract confidential Army data from her”. It was also alleged that morphed photos of the colonel were being sent to her on WhatsApp since June-July.

A resident of Delhi, the colonel filed a complaint at Dwarka in August, based on which the case was registered under charges of Section 123 IPC (concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war), molestation, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation.

Investigators said that Parvez had made several visits to Pakistan, and is suspected to have been under pressure from his Pakistan-based handler to get details on the Indian Army. Home Ministry officials said that during the investigations by Delhi Police, new facts emerged pointing towards a larger conspiracy.

“It was therefore decided that the investigations should be carried out by a counter-terror agency like NIA. This will not only help expedite the probe but clear the suspicion on the role of Parvez, as his family claimed he is innocent,” a senior government official said.

Parvez’s family has claimed he had visited Pakistan thrice this year — for a wedding, a funeral, and another trip with his mother. His family had earlier told The Indian Express that Parvez visits the neighbouring country every year. “Two of our sisters married around two decades ago and are settled there. He visits Karachi at least eight times a year. He does it with proper permission, shuttling between buses and trains, and not by infiltrating the border like some channels are saying,” his brother Arshad had said.

Parvez, who is married and has four children, used to sell artificial jewellery on the street, but the police asked him to vacate around four years ago. He has been unemployed since then.

