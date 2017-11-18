NIA team meets family members of slain RSS leader Ravinder Gosain

Top Stories
The probe agency led by Inspector General G P Singh also visited the crime spot where Gosain was killed, a police official said here.

By: PTI | Ludhiana | Published:November 18, 2017 9:54 pm
Ravinder Gosain, National Investigation Agency (NIA), slain RSS leader, Ludhiana RSS worker killing, RSS worker killing, Punjab news, india news, indian express news Ravinder Gosain was shot dead on October 17 by two motorcycle-borne persons near his house in Gaganjit colony. (File)

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team today met the family members of RSS leader Ravinder Gosain who was shot dead last month. The probe agency led by Inspector General G P Singh also visited the crime spot where Gosain was killed, a police official said here.

The RSS leader was shot dead on October 17 by two motorcycle-borne persons near his house in Gaganjit colony. Later, the Punjab government handed over the probe to the NIA. This month, the state police had claimed to have achieved a major success in solving several targeted killing cases including that of Gosain with the arrest of five persons.

They were accused of killing people under a conspiracy to fan communal violence in the state. The arrested included Jimmy Singh, Jagtar Singh Jaggi, shooters Hardeep Singh Shera and Ramandeep Singh.

Jimmy was produced in a local court in another case and was remanded to one-day police custody. Commissioner of Police R N Dhoke said that a police team left for Moga to bring Ramandeep and Shera here for further investigation.

