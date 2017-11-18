NIA team meets family members of slain RSS leader Ravinder Gosain

Ravinder Gosain was shot dead on October 17 by two motorcycle-borne persons near his house in Gaganjit colony. (File) Ravinder Gosain was shot dead on October 17 by two motorcycle-borne persons near his house in Gaganjit colony. (File)

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team today met the family members of RSS leader Ravinder Gosain who was shot dead last month. The probe agency led by Inspector General G P Singh also visited the crime spot where Gosain was killed, a police official said here.

The RSS leader was shot dead on October 17 by two motorcycle-borne persons near his house in Gaganjit colony. Later, the Punjab government handed over the probe to the NIA. This month, the state police had claimed to have achieved a major success in solving several targeted killing cases including that of Gosain with the arrest of five persons.

They were accused of killing people under a conspiracy to fan communal violence in the state. The arrested included Jimmy Singh, Jagtar Singh Jaggi, shooters Hardeep Singh Shera and Ramandeep Singh.

Jimmy was produced in a local court in another case and was remanded to one-day police custody. Commissioner of Police R N Dhoke said that a police team left for Moga to bring Ramandeep and Shera here for further investigation.

