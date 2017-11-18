NIA team lands in Ludhiana to probe RSS leader’s murder

Jimmy at a Ludhiana court on Friday. Gurmeet Singh Jimmy at a Ludhiana court on Friday. Gurmeet Singh

A team of officials from National Investigating Agency (NIA) reached Ludhiana Friday and started probe in the murder case of RSS leader Ravindra Gosain. Soon after its arrival, the 11-member team, led by NIA officer GP Singh, held a meeting with Ludhiana police commissioner R N Dhoke. “The meeting was held to share important information and details of the case,” Dhoke said, without elaborating.

Sources said the team may visit the residence of the slain RSS leader and meet his family on Saturday. Gosain was shot dead outside his residence at Gaganajit Colony of Basti Jodhewal area in Ludhiana on October 17 by two bike-borne assailants. On October 21, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that the state government had decided to hand over the probe to the NIA. On Thursday, the union home ministry asked the agency to take over the probe.

A few days back, Punjab DGP Suresh Arora claimed to have solved a series of targeted killings in Punjab including that of Gosain with the arrest of five persons, two UK nationals Jimmy Singh and Jagtar Singh alias Jaggi, two alleged hitmen Ramandeep Singh and Hardeep alias Shera, and one jailed gangster Dharmendra Guggni. Police has also claimed involvement of Pakistan’s ISI and pro-Khalistan groups based in UK, Canada and Italy. The motive, as per police, was to disturb communal harmony in Punjab.

The police have claimed that the arrested five planned and executed the murders of RSS leader Jagdish Gosain, Shiv Sena leader Durga Prasad Gupta, Hindu Takht leader Amit Sharma, Dera Sacha Sauda followers Satpal-Ramesh (father-son), church pastor Sultan Masih and RSS leader Ravindra Gosain.

Meanwhile, a local court of Ludhiana Friday extended the police remand Jimmy Singh for one day. He is being questioned by Ludhiana police in Gosain’s murder case. The police Friday claimed in the court that they were yet to extract exact details of funding from foreign nations arranged by Jimmy Singh for the killings. Jimmy has been in the custody of Ludhiana police since November 14.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App