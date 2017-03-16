NIA takes over probe in Ujjain train blast case

NIA arrives for investigation at the house where MP train blast suspect Saifullah was killed during Lucknow encounter(ANI Photo) NIA arrives for investigation at the house where MP train blast suspect Saifullah was killed during Lucknow encounter(ANI Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the March 7 Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said here on Thursday. Details and documents related to the probe have been handed over to an NIA team, which arrived here from Delhi on Wednesday, a state government official said.

The agency, which takes over the probe from Madhya Pradesh Police, is now expected to start questioning the three accused — Mohammad Danish, Mohammad Atif Muzaffar and Sayed Meer Husain — who were arrested from Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh, hours after the blast, the official added.

A local court on March 8 had remanded the trio in the custody of the Madhya Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) till March 23. The three arrested persons, said to be influenced by the ISIS ideology, have been accused of planting a pipe bomb in the train.

According to the police, examination of the remnants of the pipe bomb had revealed that “ISIS now in India” was written over it. At least 10 people were injured, three of them seriously, in the IED blast on the train near Jabri station in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh on March 7.

