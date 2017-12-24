NIA summons Geelani’s son again

Syed Ali Shah Geelani (Express) Syed Ali Shah Geelani (Express)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has again summoned the son of Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani to New Delhi in connection with a terror funding case as a witness. Geelani’s son was earlier summoned to NIA headquarters in August.

The summons was send to Naseem-ul-Zaffar Geelani by the SP, NIA, through the Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar. As per the summons, Naseem has been asked to report at the NIA headquarters on December 26 at 11 am.

Naseem was summoned to the NIA headquarters twice in August. After several rounds of questioning, he was allowed to return to Kashmir. On his return, Naseem told media that he was given a clean chit by the NIA.

On July 30, the NIA conducted raids at two places belonging to a close aide of Geelani in Jammu. Devinder Singh Behal, chairperson of Jammu Kashmir Peace Forum, was detained. The NIA had arrested seven others, including Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Aftab Hilali Shah, Naeem Khan and Farooq Ahmad Dar .

Geelani, meanwhile, demanded the shifting of all Kashmiri prisoners to the Valley from Tihar jail. In a press release, he said the NIA has failed to provide any substantial proof against those arrested, and termed it a ploy by the Centre to intimidate the separatist leadership.

