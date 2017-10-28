NIA summons Hizbul chief’s grandson: Family being harassed to put pressure on Salahuddin, says kin

Wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin’s son Syed Shahid Yousuf being produced in a court in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin’s son Syed Shahid Yousuf being produced in a court in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Days after the NIA arrested Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s 41-year-old son Shahid Yousuf, the agency on Friday summoned his grandson to Delhi for questioning. Describing the NIA’s action as “a ploy to pressure Salahuddin” at a time New Delhi has appointed a special representative to initiate talks in Jammu and Kashmir, a family member said that “all the relatives will together produce themselves before J&K Police in Budgam on Saturday so that they are arrested together”.

Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin left Kashmir in the early 1990s, crossed the Line of Control and never returned. His five sons and two daughters live in his ancestral village of Soibug in Budgam district. His wife died a few years ago. “I haven’t seen him for the last 27 years. I was a boy then. Now we are all grown men with families,’’ one of Salahuddin’s sons told The Indian Express. “He never discussed his political decisions with us. He didn’t tell us when he left. Other than being the family of Salahuddin, we have no role in anything.”

Read | Days after arrest of Syed Salahuddin’s son, NIA summons his grandson for questioning

He said the family had gone through “unbelievable suffering” in the 27 years. “For 12 years, we couldn’t live in our home,’’ he said.

Another family member told The Indian Express that almost every agency — police, CID, Army — had investigated each member of the family. “Everyone knows we were not involved in anything,’’ he added.

The family member said that Salahuddin’s son Shahid Yousuf (41), an employee in the agriculture department, was first called for questioning in August. “It was August 24. Our niece was getting married. There was a phone call asking Shahid to come to Humhama (police) station for questioning. We thought it was routine. Whenever we have a moment of celebration, something would happen,’’ he said.

“Shahid went to Humhama station and was questioned by NIA. He was again questioned the next day. He was asked whether any one of them (Salahuddin’s sons) would join talks when needed. Shahid told them none of us had anything to do with politics.”

He said Shahid was again called for questioning at Humhama station on September 24 and his mobile phone seized, and then summoned next day. “He was called by NIA on October 16. They told him to come to Delhi for a day to meet some officials. But once he entered NIA headquarters, they put him under arrest.”

The NIA claims to have arrested Shahid in connection with a hawala case registered in April 2011. The agency said that Shahid allegedly received a few lakh rupees through an international wire transfer company a decade ago from alleged Hizb member Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, who now lives in Saudi Arabia. The NIA has filed two chargesheets against six people including G M Bhat, Mohammed Siddiq Ganai, Ghulam Jeelani Liloo and Farooq Ahmed Dagga, who are in judicial custody. M M Pandit and Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, also chargesheeted, haven’t been arrested.

Read | Syed Salahuddin’s son Syed Shahid Yosuf arrested by NIA in 2011 terror funding case

The NIA has not explained why they questioned Salahuddin’s son six years after the chargesheet.

On Thursday, the NIA raided the family’s home in Soibug. “They came around 4 am. There was a large contingent of J&K Police with them. The local Army camp too was involved. They took five mobile phones and two laptops, hard drives etc..,’’ the family member said.

The family received another summons on Friday. “At 10 am, a policeman came with summons from NIA for Muzamil Ahmad Khan. He is the son of Salahuddin’s daughter,’’ the family member said. “He has been very unwell, so we told them (NIA) that he can’t travel to Delhi now.” He said they did not know why Muzamil was summoned.

“This harassment is to put pressure on Salahuddin. It has been done earlier too, but never succeeded,’’ the family member said. “It is only we, his family, who are suffering. We know it will have no effect on his decisions.”

Sources said CM Mehbooba Mufti had spoken to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the crackdown on Salahuddin’s family and said this could adversely affect the work of the recently appointed interlocutor.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App