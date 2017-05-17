NIA should be lenient towards arrested govt officials: Nagaland tribes council

The NIA had on April 26 arrested three Nagaland government officials in Kohima for their alleged involvement in collecting illegal tax on behalf of the NSCN(K) The NIA had on April 26 arrested three Nagaland government officials in Kohima for their alleged involvement in collecting illegal tax on behalf of the NSCN(K)

Government employees in Nagaland are “always under threat and extreme duress from various outfits” and the NIA should “exercise restraint” and be lenient towards those government employees who have been arrested for aiding extortion by the outfits, the Central Nagaland Tribes Council (CNTC) said on Tuesday. The CNTC statement came a week after the Khaplang faction of rebel outfit, National Socialist Council of Nagaland NSCN(K), warned it would “not tolerate” any government employee helping the NIA in stopping collection of “prescribed taxes” from the people. The NSCN(K) also warned “conniving traitor officials” of any consequence and said that the NIA should be held accountable for the consequences.

The CNTC statement issued in Kohima said that the government officials were always at the receiving end when some factions impose “taxes” on the public, and thus, should be dealt with “restraint” by the NIA.

The NIA had on April 26 arrested three Nagaland government officials in Kohima for their alleged involvement in collecting illegal tax on behalf of the NSCN(K) and other banned outfits from various government departments.

The NSCN(K) also accused the NIA of trying to create chasms between their workers and the “sympathising Naga general public”, and said that it had failed to investigate any case of “actual corruption” in the state.

