NIA seizes 28 lakh cash from wife of NSCN(K) leader

The NIA has seized nearly Rs 28 lakh in cash from the home of the wife of a leader of banned terrorist outfit NSCN (K) in Nagaland’s Dimapur, an official release issued on Tuesday said. During the investigation in a case, the agency came to know that Shelly Sumi, wife of self-styled ‘Lt Gen’ Nikki Sumi of NSCN(K), and her associates were in possession of cash and other incriminating documents in their houses in Dimapur, it said.

“The seized money, suspected to have been extorted/ collected from the public/government servants, was meant for sending to the NSCN-K camps in Myanmar to fund activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India,” it said. Four accused persons, including Sumi, were arrested with more than 18 lakh in cash and other incriminating items, the release said.

Express Investigation

