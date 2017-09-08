NIA searches homes of Hurriyat leaders among 11 places

Security personnel stands guard outside a house during a raid by NIA, in Srinagar on Thursday. (PTI Photo) Security personnel stands guard outside a house during a raid by NIA, in Srinagar on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided 11 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including the homes of Agha Hassan Budgami, an executive member of the Hurriyat faction led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, general secretary of the outfit Ghulam Nabi Sumji and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader Showkat Bakshi. Searches were also carried out in Gurgaon.

“During searches, fixed deposits worth over Rs 1 crore and lots of incriminating material, suspect financial records, property documents and electronic devices were seized… Suspects are being questioned about the recoveries made,” an NIA statement said.

The NIA also searched premises associated with Zameer Sheikh and Razzak Choudhary, both aides of separatist leader Shabir Shah who is in jail in a case of money laundering filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

“The offices of the chartered accountants of hawala operator Zahoor Watali and residence of suspect LoC traders were searched. They are suspected of fuelling secessionist and subversive activities in Jammu and Kashmir,” the NIA statement said.

A top NIA official told The Indian Express that searches were conducted at 10 locations. “In Kashmir Valley, raids were conducted in eight places and one place each was raided at Jammu and Gurgaon. The raids were conducted in Srinagar city, North South and Central Kashmir.”

