NIA registers probe against Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, three others

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against hardline Kashmiri separatist leaders, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, for alleged involvement in subversive activities and receiving funds from LeT chief Hafiz Saeed.
The others named in the PE are Naeem Khan, who was seen on television during a sting operation purportedly confessing to receiving money from Pakistan-based terror groups, Farooq Ahmed Dar alias ‘Bitta Karate’ and Gazi Javed Baba of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, an NIA spokesman said.
The separatists were receiving funds from chief of Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) Hafiz Saeed to carry out subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley, including pelting stones at security forces, damaging public property and burning schools and other government establishments, the spokesman alleged.
The NIA has also taken cognizance of the news item related to the recording of conversations between a TV reporter and leaders of separatist groups operating in the Kashmir Valley in this regard, he said.
- May 19, 2017 at 3:14 pmNIA only registers PROBE . Any use ????? Arresting them is the only alternative, not probes, held etc etc. Is our security dept's afraid to take action on these anti-nationals ????? Don't they want peace in the valley ????? These soft pedd gestures are laughable for nothing will come out of it. Just like Pellet guns are a must to bring peace in the valley, similarly., arresting these seperatists and imprisoning them for a minimum period of 3 years is must. Soft pedd doesl not work with such hardened anti-nationals. What more proof do our agencies want ?????Reply