NIA registers probe against Kashmiri separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, three others

Senior separatist leader of the hardliner faction of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Shah Geelani . (Source: AP) Senior separatist leader of the hardliner faction of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Shah Geelani . (Source: AP)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) against hardline Kashmiri separatist leaders, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, for alleged involvement in subversive activities and receiving funds from LeT chief Hafiz Saeed.

The others named in the PE are Naeem Khan, who was seen on television during a sting operation purportedly confessing to receiving money from Pakistan-based terror groups, Farooq Ahmed Dar alias ‘Bitta Karate’ and Gazi Javed Baba of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, an NIA spokesman said.

The separatists were receiving funds from chief of Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) Hafiz Saeed to carry out subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley, including pelting stones at security forces, damaging public property and burning schools and other government establishments, the spokesman alleged.

The NIA has also taken cognizance of the news item related to the recording of conversations between a TV reporter and leaders of separatist groups operating in the Kashmir Valley in this regard, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now