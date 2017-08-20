NIA strikes fear in those indulging in terror funding: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh comments come at a time when the NIA has launched a crackdown against separatists in Kashmir (Source: PTI Photo/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh comments come at a time when the NIA has launched a crackdown against separatists in Kashmir (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday suggested that the high rate of conviction by the National Investigation Agency would help in tackling terrorism. “NIA has a conviction rate of approximately 95 per cent,” Singh said while speaking at the inauguration of the NIA building in Lucknow.

“NIA name sends fear down the spine of those indulging in terror funding,” he said, adding that there has been a drop in cases of extremism in the northeast and naxal violence. “Action against terror funding and circulation of fake currency will deal a blow to terrorism,” Singh said today.

The Home Minister’s comments come at a time when the NIA has launched a crackdown against separatists in Kashmir as part of a terror funding probe. Earlier this week, a Delhi court sent four Kashmiri separatist leaders, including the son-in-law of Hurriyat faction chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani, to 14 days’ judicial custody in the terror funding case. The four were among the seven accused arrested on July 24 on charges that they were allegedly receiving funds from Pakistan to sponsor alleged terror activities and stone attacks on forces in the Kashmir Valley.

On Friday, Rajnath also said that the solution to the Kashmir problem, terrorism, Naxalism and northeast would be found before 2022. While speaking at the ‘Sankalp se Siddhi – New India Movement, Singh said, “There are a lot of problems like terrorism, Naxalism, Kashmir problem and northeast insurgency. There is no need to tell you much about all these problems. But, I want to assure you that if we (Government) have adopted a resolution for a new India by 2022 then I want to assure countrymen that a solution to all these problems will be found before 2022.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd