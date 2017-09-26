NIA quizzes Kashmir trader, PhD scholar

Security personnel keep vigil during an NIA raid at Bemina in Srinagar. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/Files/Representational) Security personnel keep vigil during an NIA raid at Bemina in Srinagar. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/Files/Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday questioned the head of a traders’ association and a Kashmir University PhD scholar in connection with its case of terror funding against Hurriyat leaders. The NIA interrogated Yasin Khan, president of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers’ Federation, and PhD scholar Aala Fazil in connection with the case.

Their names are said to have emerged during interrogation of other accused and witnesses in the case, and the two were questioned to verify the allegations against them.

The NIA had registered a case on May 30 against separatist and secessionist leaders, including unidentified members of the Hurriyat Conference. The agency suspects these leaders of allegedly acting in connivance with active militants of proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others.

The case was registered for allegedly raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means, including hawala, for funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, and for causing disruption in the Valley by throwing stones at security forces, burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against India, NIA said in the FIR.

Hafiz Saeed, chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, the front of banned LeT, has been named in the FIR.

The NIA has arrested 10 people so far. They include Altaf Ahmed Shah, son-in-law of Geelani, and businessman Zahoor Watali. Geelani’s close aides Ayaz Akbar, who is spokesperson of hardline Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, and Peer Saifullah have also been arrested.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App