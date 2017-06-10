NIA questions Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law

The raids were part of the NIA’s efforts to clamp down on separatist groups allegedly receiving funds for subversive activities in the Valley. The raids were part of the NIA’s efforts to clamp down on separatist groups allegedly receiving funds for subversive activities in the Valley.

The NIA on Friday questioned separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law in connection with its probe into funding of the Hurriyat by terror groups in Pakistan.

Altaf Ahmed Shah arrived at the NIA headquarters on Jain Singh Road on Friday morning and was allowed to leave in the evening.

The NIA had earlier raided his Srinagar residence and that of Shahid-ul-Islam, a close aide of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who heads the moderate faction of the Hurriyat Conference, and businessman Zahoor Watali.

The NIA had conducted raids last Saturday and Sunday on the residences of separatists and businessmen in the Kashmir Valley, Jammu, Delhi and Haryana’s Sonepat and Gurgaon. Among the premises searched were those of separatists Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Nayeem Khan and Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate.

Hafeez Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, the front of the banned Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), has been named in the FIR as an accused, besides organisations such as the Hurriyat Conference (factions led by Geelani and the Mirwaiz), Hizbul Mujahideen and Dukhtaran-e-Milat.

The raids were part of the NIA’s efforts to clamp down on separatist groups allegedly receiving funds for subversive activities in the Valley. The agency has claimed that a few thousand Pakistani rupees and currencies belonging to the UAE and Saudi Arabia and letterheads of the Lashkar and the Hizbul were found.

The NIA has seized electronic gadgets, phone diaries and documents during the raids. It has brought in the cyber security arm to analyse electronic evidence.

