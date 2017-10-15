NIA probe: Bijnor blast accused refuses voice test

One of the SIMI men, Sheikh Mehboob, had suffered injuries in the blast, which had allegedly occurred while a bomb was being assembled. One of the SIMI men, Sheikh Mehboob, had suffered injuries in the blast, which had allegedly occurred while a bomb was being assembled.

Bijnor blast accused Husna refused to undergo voice testing as sought by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that had a court permission for it. Husna (38) is lodged in Lucknow district jail for allegedly helping six SIMI operatives stay in the district on fake identity before an explosion occurred in their rented accommodation in 2013.

The agency had procured the court’s permission for the voice test to ascertain the alleged telephonic conversation between Husna and one of the SIMI operatives after the blast. The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), before the investigation was transferred to the NIA, had put Husna’s cellphone number on surveillance and recorded her conversations soon after the blast took place.

“NIA team, with officials of Lucknow-based forensic science labortary (FSL), had visited Lucknow district jail on Thursday with court order to collect the voice sample of Husna. She, however, refused to give the voice sample,” said superintendent of jail, PN Pandey.

“Husna refusing to give the voice sample comes under contempt of court. We will take a decision over it soon,” an NIA officer said. He added that they needed the test to verify her alleged conversation as all the six SIMI men had already been killed in police encounters.

Husna is presently lodged in jail along with her brother Nadeem and three others — Raees, Abdulla and Furqan — after ATS had arrested them on charges of providing shelter and logistics help to the six SIMI operatives. The terror operatives, who all were killed in separate police encounters outside the UP, had been staying on rent in Bijnor on fake identity before an explosion occurred in their rented accommodation in 2014.

One of the SIMI men, Sheikh Mehboob, had suffered injuries in the blast, which had allegedly occurred while a bomb was being assembled. ATS had later arrested Husna and others.

