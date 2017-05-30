NIA opposes Areeb Majeed’s plea: ‘If given bail, he may abscond’

Areeb Majeed (File Photo) Areeb Majeed (File Photo)

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) has opposed the bail plea filed by Kalyan youth Areeb Majeed, claiming there was sufficient evidence to prove he committed terrorist activities. Majeed had filed for bail for the third time last week, claiming a change in circumstance after the special NIA court dropped a charge against him in February. While the court had rejected Majeed’s discharge plea, it had ruled that he could not be tried for being a member of a terrorist organisation under Section 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In its reply filed Monday, the NIA said it had filed a criminal appeal before the Bombay High Court against the dropping of the charge, which was still pending. It claimed that, therefore, there was no change in circumstance for granting bail to Majeed. On Majeed’s submission that the evidence against him was fraudulently retrieved by the NIA, the agency said the trial would prove that the claim was “false and baseless”.

“It is submitted that the trial has already commenced and the prosecution will examine the witnesses as early as possible and for that date today appearance of the accused is required and if accused is released on bail in such a serious nature of offence…the possibility of him absconding is not ruled out,” the NIA said while opposing the bail. The court will now hear arguments on the bail application.

