NIA: Only 20% of Islamic State accused went to madrasas

As much as 80 per cent of all suspected Islamic State (IS) operatives arrested in the past one year have had formal schooling and only 20 per cent have gone to a madrasa, the NIA said Thursday.

During a media interaction on the occasion of its Raising Day, the agency shared details of the profiling it had done of IS accused. The NIA said that in 2016, it had arrested 52 people in connection with various conspiracies associated with IS. As many as 35 IS suspects are absconding, according to the agency.

The study attempts to break the myth that madrasas are a breeding ground for fundamentalism. The Sachar Committee report on socio-economic status of Muslims had also found that only 4 per cent schoolgoing Muslim children go to madrasas.

NIA officers said of the 52 arrested, 50 per cent had said during interrogation that they subscribed to Ahle Hadith school of thought, 30 per cent were followers of Tablighi Jamaat while the rest subscribed to Deobandi school of thought. Among the 80 per cent who received formal education, the largest chunk was of graduates and engineers. Of the 52 accused, 20 were either engineers or graduates while three were postgraduates or had MCA degrees. As many as 13 had studied till class 10 while 12 were diploma holders. Only four had studied till class 12.