NIA nabs terrorist involved in 2015 attack on Army in Manipur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a member of a banned Manipuri terrorist organisation who was allegedly a part of the team that attacked an army convoy in June 2015, in which 18 soldiers were killed.

Moirangthem Nimaichand Meitei, an operative of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon), was allegedly involved in the ambush on the 6th Dogra of the Indian Army near Paraolen village in Chandel district of Manipur on June 4, 2015. The attack had also left 15 jawans injured.

The 22-year-old accused was produced before a special judge on February 20 where he was remanded to seven days of NIA custody. However, sources said Meitei had been detained by a combined team of the NIA, Gorkha Rifles and Bishnupur police in Manipur on February 3 from Ningthoukhong area.

At least 23 militants had participated in the ambush, of whom two were killed in the retaliatory action by the Army, the NIA said.

