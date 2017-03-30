NIA moves Bombay HC on order to drop charge against Areeb Majeed

Areeb Majeed (File Photo) Areeb Majeed (File Photo)

THE NIA Wednesday informed the special court that it has appealed against a Section being dropped against Areeb Majeed, a suspected IS recruit from Kalyan. Last month, the special court had passed an order stating that Section 20 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act should be dropped against Majeed.

The Section related to Majeed being a member of a terrorist organisation — a crime he committed when he joined the IS in 2014, according to NIA. The court had observed that since the IS was not declared a terrorist organisation in India before December 16, 2015, Majeed cannot be charged under Section 20. On Wednesday, NIA informed the court that in an appeal before Bombay High Court, it has stated that dropping of Section 20 was bad in law.

