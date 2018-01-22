NIA most wanted Abdul Subhan Qureshi arrested by Delhi Police

Latest News
Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) P S Kushwaha said Qureshi was an alleged mastermind in the 2008 serial blasts in Gujarat. 

Written by Alok Singh | New Delhi | Updated: January 22, 2018 12:57 pm
Delhi Police Special Cell claimed to have arrested a wanted Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative Abdul Subhan Qureshi on Monday. The police said Qureshi was arrested following a brief exchange of fire between him and the sleuths and in Delhi.

“We have arrested India most wanted terrorist Abdul Subhan Qureshi who is also the founder of Indian Mujahideen. He was again trying to revive Indian Mujahideen,” Kushwaha was quoted as saying by ANI.

He added that Qureshi was living on forged documents in Nepal. “He came back to India to Indian Mujahideen,” Kushwaha said.

Qureshi, a native of Madhya Pradesh’s Rampur, was an active member of banned organisation Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and is stated to be involved in various terror attacks including Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. He is also on the National Investigative Agency (NIA)’s wanted list and was carrying a bounty of Rs 4 lakh. He also goes by the names Abdul Subhan Usman Qureshi, Kasim, Zakir, Qab and Touqeer.

  1. S K
    Jan 22, 2018 at 1:29 pm
    Extract all the information from him, and feed him to hungry street dogs.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Nitin Deolekar
      Jan 22, 2018 at 1:22 pm
      समान नागरी कायदा नसण्याच्या गम्भीर घोड-चुकीमुळे आज भारतात गरीब तरुण आयसिस विचारणा बळी पडतो.. ते आमच्या प्राचीन बुद्ध हिंदू जैन आणि इस्लाम धर्माला धोका देत आहेत.. पुढील ७० वर्षे महान?बुद्ध आंबेडकर यांचा हिंदू नागरी कायदा उलट करण्याची नितांत निकड आहे!! अल्प-संख्य बंधूना १-पत्नी कायदा करा चीनचा कुटुंब कायदा लावा: १-कुटुंब-१-मुलं, त्यातूनच त्यांची खरी प्रगती होईल !! चिनी सारखी, भरभराट होईल!! आणि हिंदूंना २-शादी लेखी-तलाकचे हक्क द्या!! ७० वर्षांनंतर समान नागरी कायद्यासाठी प्रयत्न करावे!! आंबेडकरी कायद्याने नाडलेल्या शाह बानो सारख्या लाखो मुस्लिम भगिनींना बीसी कोट्यात आरक्षण द्या..सानिया मिर्झा कडून शाळेत टेनिस शिकवा, मदरसा वेद-पाठशाळा १८ वर्षापर्यँत बंद करा.आयसिसला कोण रोखणार? गांधीचा नोटेवरचा फोटो / नेहरूंचा पूत की आंबेडकर पुतळे??
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. Vikram At
        Jan 22, 2018 at 1:15 pm
        i dread for his life and forced confessions in jail will plead sickularist and owaisi, islamic express will make it a front page news
        (0)(1)
        Reply
        1. Nilesh Jain
          Jan 22, 2018 at 12:46 pm
          AT TH SAME TIME SHE WANTS TO MANIPULATE PEOPLE INTO THINKING THAT AN GRADUATE IS AN TERORRIST ?
          (0)(0)
          Reply
          1. Vikram At
            Jan 22, 2018 at 1:16 pm
            what has being graduate and terrorism got to do, its more about islam..
            (0)(1)
            Reply
          2. Nilesh Jain
            Jan 22, 2018 at 12:44 pm
            NOW, SHE WANTS TO SCARE ME AND MAKE ME LIKE HER ?
            (0)(0)
            Reply
