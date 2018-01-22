NIA most wanted Abdul Subhan Qureshi arrested by Delhi Police

Delhi Police Special Cell claimed to have arrested a wanted Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative Abdul Subhan Qureshi on Monday. The police said Qureshi was arrested following a brief exchange of fire between him and the sleuths and in Delhi.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) P S Kushwaha said Qureshi was an alleged mastermind in the 2008 serial blasts in Gujarat.
“We have arrested India most wanted terrorist Abdul Subhan Qureshi who is also the founder of Indian Mujahideen. He was again trying to revive Indian Mujahideen,” Kushwaha was quoted as saying by ANI.
He added that Qureshi was living on forged documents in Nepal. “He came back to India to Indian Mujahideen,” Kushwaha said.
Qureshi, a native of Madhya Pradesh’s Rampur, was an active member of banned organisation Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and is stated to be involved in various terror attacks including Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. He is also on the National Investigative Agency (NIA)’s wanted list and was carrying a bounty of Rs 4 lakh. He also goes by the names Abdul Subhan Usman Qureshi, Kasim, Zakir, Qab and Touqeer.
