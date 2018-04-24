NIA may take over investigation in Kupwara encounter

A seven-member team of the NIA, headed by a DSP-rank officer, is in Kupwara for the past two days. A seven-member team of the NIA, headed by a DSP-rank officer, is in Kupwara for the past two days.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) seems set to take over the probe into the Kupwara encounter in March in which five militants and as many security personnel were killed in the forests of Chak Fatah Khan. A seven-member team of the NIA, headed by a DSP-rank officer, is in Kupwara for the past two days.

The team on Monday visited the forests near Halmathpora village where the encounter took place. The team has also questioned Zabiullah alias Hamzah of Pakistan’s Multan, who had escaped during the encounter, and was arrested eight days after the encounter in an injured state.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express that there is every possibility that the NIA will take custody of the foreign militant. “The investigation is on and there are two separate cases registered in this encounter.’’

On specific information about the presence of militants, Army and police had launched an operation on March 22 in Halmathpora, the last village before the LoC, and gunned down five foreign militants. In the encounter, two policemen and three soldiers were also killed.

NIA begins probe into Sunjwan terror attack

The NIA has begun investigations into the February 10 terror attack on Sunjwan military station on the outskirts of Jammu city in which seven people, including six soldiers, were killed.

Official sources said the NIA has registered a case and its officials have taken over relevant documents from the local police. NIA officials have also visited the site of the attack and also the surrounding areas from where terrorists had reportedly sneaked into the military station. (ENS)

