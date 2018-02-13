NIA lodges FIR in LeT militant escape case

Sources said that the NIA team will be interrogating four people who have been arrested by the police. Sources said that the NIA team will be interrogating four people who have been arrested by the police.

The NIA on Monday lodged a case in connection with the escape of Pakistani militant, Naveed Jat, from Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital last week. Jat escaped after militants killed two policemen when the he was being taken to SMHS for a check-up. Four people who helped Jat escape have been arrested. The vehicles used in the escape have also been seized. However, the alleged mastermind is still at large.

“NIA, today, registered case RC No 05/2018 related to the escape from custody of LeT terrorist Naveed Jat from SMHS hospital in Srinagar where he was brought on February 6 for treatment,” an NIA spokesperson said. “NIA team is proceeding to Srinagar on Tuesday to take up the investigation of the case,” the spokesperson added.

