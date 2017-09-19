NIA arrests two for providing support to infiltrators in Kashmir

The release said that NIA will be seeking transit remand of both the accused persons and will bring them to Delhi for further questioning. The release said that NIA will be seeking transit remand of both the accused persons and will bring them to Delhi for further questioning.

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested two Kashmiris who provided material and logistical support to Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Bahadur Ali for infiltrating into the Valley. Without disclosing the exact location of their arrest, in an official release the NIA identified the arrested persons as Zahoor Ahmed Peer and Nazir Ahmed Peer, both residents of Wahama in Kupwara district. The release said that NIA will be seeking transit remand of both the accused persons and will bring them to Delhi for further questioning.

A large quantity of incriminating material, including arms and ammunition were seized from Bahadur Ali when he was apprehended. The arrested Lashkar terrorist has been chargesheeted, while further investigations in the case are in progress, the release added.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested Pakistani national Bahadur Ali alias Saifullah of Lahore from Handwara in North Kashmir in July 25 last year and later, on his revelations during preliminary interrogation, Army and local police next day killed four terrorists in Nowgam sector in a joint operation. He had reportedly told interrogators that he along with two other terrorists were pushed across the Line of Control (LoC) from a Lashkar launch on the intervening night of June 12-13 last year.

