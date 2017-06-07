NIA files chargesheet against two men in fake currency case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet in a Kolkata court against two men for their alleged involvement in smuggling fake Rs 2,000 currency notes with face value of Rs 3.9 lakh from Bangladesh. Habibur Rahaman and Fakirul Sk are residents of Malda and have been charged with smuggling and circulation of fake currency notes across the country to damage India’s monetary stability, an NIA statement said.

The fake currency was allegedly seized from the two on March 6 in Malda. The NIA has claimed that the accused have admitted to have procured the seized fake currency from a Bangladeshi named Daku Sekh.

He had passed on the consignment of fake currency to the two at the India-Bangladesh border fence. The duo had allegedly received the consignment for supply to another recipient at Malda railway station.

The NIA said that the chargesheet was filed on June 2. Initially, a case was registered at English Bazar police station of Malda district. NIA took over the case on the directions of the Union home ministry. It had registered a case on March 28.

