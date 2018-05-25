NIA files chargesheet against LeT operative, nine others for preparing to revive outfit’s activities in India

The NIA filed the final report before the court of District Judge Poonam A Bamba, naming ten persons, five of whom have been arrested, while five were absconding. The NIA filed the final report before the court of District Judge Poonam A Bamba, naming ten persons, five of whom have been arrested, while five were absconding.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet in a Delhi court against suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Sheikh Abdul Naeem and nine others for allegedly preparing to revive the terror outfit’s activities in India on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers.

The NIA filed the final report before the court of District Judge Poonam A Bamba, naming ten persons, five of whom have been arrested, while five were absconding. The chargesheet also names two persons who have turned approvers. The accused were charged under various sanctions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Passport Act, Aadhaar Act and Arms Act.

