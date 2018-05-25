Follow Us:
Friday, May 25, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Latest News
  • NIA files chargesheet against LeT operative, nine others for preparing to revive outfit’s activities in India

NIA files chargesheet against LeT operative, nine others for preparing to revive outfit’s activities in India

The chargesheet also names two persons who have turned approvers. The accused were charged under various sanctions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Passport Act, Aadhaar Act and Arms Act.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 25, 2018 7:25:15 pm
NIA files chargesheet against LeT operative, nine others for preparing to revive outfit's activities in India The NIA filed the final report before the court of District Judge Poonam A Bamba, naming ten persons, five of whom have been arrested, while five were absconding.
Related News

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet in a Delhi court against suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Sheikh Abdul Naeem and nine others for allegedly preparing to revive the terror outfit’s activities in India on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers.

The NIA filed the final report before the court of District Judge Poonam A Bamba, naming ten persons, five of whom have been arrested, while five were absconding. The chargesheet also names two persons who have turned approvers. The accused were charged under various sanctions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Passport Act, Aadhaar Act and Arms Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement