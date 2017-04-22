NIA court sentences two men to 7-yr jail term who pleaded guilty of Islamic State link

OBSERVING THAT it “seems the convicts have realised their mistakes and are willing to repent for their acts”, a special NIA court in New Delhi on Friday sentenced two men who had pleaded guilty of being Islamic State (IS) operatives to seven years of imprisonment. The two — Sheikh Azhar Ul Islam (24) from Jammu and Kashmir and Mohammed Farhan Sheikh (25) from Maharashtra — and a third person, who has not yet pleaded guilty, were accused of having formed a “terrorist gang” that acted as a “front” of the IS when they lived in the UAE.

Last month, Azhar and Farhan had moved an application before District and Sessions Judge Amar Nath stating that they are “remorseful for the acts that are alleged” against them, and that they “want to return to the mainstream and…be productive for the society”. In his order, the judge said that it is “necessary to show some leniency to them while imposing punishment, but at the same time it should not send a wrong message to the society”.

The order stated, “No doubt they were members of (a) terrorist organisation…. That may be their folly, either on account of misguidance or lack of maturity. It seems (the) convicts have realised their mistakes and are willing to repent for their acts and deeds.”

“In that case,” the court said, “they should get an opportunity to reform themselves.” The court also said that the superintendent of Tihar Jail will have the authority to decide whether Azhar and Farhan will be shifted to prisons closer to their homes, as they have requested.

